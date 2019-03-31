Manning, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Ronald Lee Lottridge, 84, of Manning, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life service was held March 11, in Shenandoah, Iowa. Arrangements were under the direction of Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Ronald, the son of Edward George and June Dorothy (Johnson) Lottridge, was born on Sept. 13, 1934, in Sioux City. Ronald grew up in Sioux City. In 1953, he graduated from East High School, where he played football and basketball for the Raiders and served as the Student Council president. In September 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. During his tenure he was a radio technician in Hawaii and was promoted to the rank of sergeant. One of his favorite stories to tell was when he showed up to play on a Marine Corps basketball team. The men were disorganized and a coach was not present. Therefore, Ron organized them and began shooting drills with the players. As he was instructing them, a commanding officer walked in and asked him to state his name and rank. From then on, Ron became the coach of the team.
Following his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in September 1957, he attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. Four years later in 1961, he earned his bachelor of arts degree. From 1961 until 1975, he was a junior high math teacher in Sioux City.
On June 16, 1973, he was united in marriage to Sarah E. Haworth in Des Moines. In 1975, he received his master of arts in education from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. The family then moved to Janesville, Iowa, where he was hired as the junior and high school principal and athletic director. In 1977, he was hired as the high school principal at Shenandoah High School and remained there until his retirement in 1997.
Ron was a dedicated member of the American Legion in Shenandoah, especially after his retirement. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah, where he served in many leadership roles. While he was a principal, the School Administrators of Iowa elected him as an officer. Finally, when his boys were young, he served as a Boy Scout Troop leader.
Ron enjoyed many things in life. He loved golfing, bike riding with Sarah, reading, playing Sudoku, watching his children in their extracurricular activities, playing with his grandchildren, and having a reasonably good day.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Sarah Lottridge; children, Edward T. Lottridge and wife, Jessica, Ronald C. Lottridge and wife, Amy, and Suzanne Polzien and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Henry, George, and David Lottridge, and Abe, Sarah, and Thomas Polzien; sister, Sherry Aarnes; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward G. and June D. Lottridge; and his birth mother, Dora (Elsner) Lottridge.
Memorials may be directed to the Shenandoah American Legion.