Ronald L. Seibold Sr.

Sioux City

Ronald L. Seibold Sr., 83, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Heisler Cemetery in Mapleton, Iowa, with military honors provided by the United States Army. COVID restrictions will be in place; masks are mandatory.

Ronald was born in Mapleton to George and Myrna Seibold. He joined the military at the age of 17, receiving an honorable discharge in 1962. Ron later moved to Sioux City.

Ron worked several years as a carpenter and then 30-plus years at Prince Manufacturing.

He loved traveling with his grandkids, going to the horse races, and most of all, spending time with his family and his dogs.