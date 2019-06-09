{{featured_button_text}}

Jefferson, S.D.

84, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.  Memorial Service:  June 11 at 10:30 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church.  Visitation:  June 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church.  Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Ronald L. Trudo
