Ronald L. Wendt Sr.

Ronald L. "Ron" Wendt Sr.

Sioux City

Ronald L. "Ron" Wendt Sr., 79, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Private burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Ronald was born the son of LeRoy and Edith (Phipps) Wendt on Feb. 21, 1941, in Sioux City. He graduated from Central High School and then honorably served his country in the United States Navy. Ron married Jeanette Dimmick on May 29, 1976, in Sioux City. He worked at Metz Baking for 30 years until his retirement in 1995.

Ron was the life of the party and never knew a stranger. He loved golfing and having lunch with his buddies at Townhouse. He enjoyed listening to music and watching old movies. His greatest joys came from spending time with this family and his grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife, Jeanette Wendt of Sioux City; son, Ronald (Michele) Wendt Jr. of Glendale, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Shawn; daughter, Dawn Wendt; two brothers; and seven sisters.

