Ponca, Neb.
Ronald Marlyn Koch, 60, of Ponca, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne, Neb.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Martinsburg, Neb. The Rev. Dr. Klaus Raab will officiate. Burial will follow lunch in Wakefield Cemetery at Wakefield, Neb. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.
Ron was born in Wayne, Neb., on Feb. 23, 1959, the son of Marlyn and Bonnadell (Brammer) Koch. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1977, and from Wayne State College in 1980. Ron and his brother, Rod, were members of Boy Scout Troop 175 in Wayne, where they earned the rank of Eagle Scout together. During college, Ron served as a page in the House of Representatives for Doug Bereuter.
Following graduation, Ron began a career in retail sales and marketing and worked with several companies, including Jerry Leonard’s, Casual Male, and Burlington Coat Factory. His career had him travel and move several times. He worked in various locations, including Omaha, Sioux Falls, Austin, Wichita, Milwaukee, Kansas City and New Orleans. While in New Orleans, Ron was named King of Mardi Gras by his float krewe. Ten years ago, he purchased his dream house and moved to Ponca. While there, he worked at Cook’s Country Store in Ponca, and operated Second Hand Treasures in Allen, Neb.
He is survived by his mother, Bonnadell Koch of Wayne, Neb.; brother, Rodney Koch of Omaha; uncle, Conrey Munson of Wakefield, Neb.; and several cousins, extended family, and many friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Marlyn, in 1994.