Ponca, Neb.

Ronald Marlyn Koch, 60, of Ponca, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne, Neb.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Martinsburg, Neb. The Rev. Dr. Klaus Raab will officiate. Burial will follow lunch in Wakefield Cemetery at Wakefield, Neb. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.

Ron was born in Wayne, Neb., on Feb. 23, 1959, the son of Marlyn and Bonnadell (Brammer) Koch. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1977, and from Wayne State College in 1980. Ron and his brother, Rod, were members of Boy Scout Troop 175 in Wayne, where they earned the rank of Eagle Scout together. During college, Ron served as a page in the House of Representatives for Doug Bereuter.