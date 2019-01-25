North Sioux City
Ronald R. Krause, 83, of North Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dakota City United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a Masonic service at 7 p.m., at Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ronald was born at home on July 12, 1935, in Homer, Neb., to Edmund A. and Lura (Goodsell) Krause. He moved to Dakota City and graduated from Dakota City High School in 1953, where he played basketball. He received a bachelor's degree from Morningside College. He taught social studies and coached basketball at Lynn Grove, Lawton, South Sioux City, and Sioux City. He was a very successful coach teaching both girls and boys that they could all be winners. He instilled patriotism in his students through reverence for wartime lives lost.
Ronald was business owner/operator of Krause Camper Sales and Pronto in Dakota City, and Western Auto Sales in South Sioux City. After retiring, he moved to North Sioux City.
He was a longtime member of Dakota City United Methodist Church, the NRA, past master of Omadi Lodge No. 5 A.F. & A.M., Abu Bekr Shriners, Abu Bekr Cycle Corps, a social member of the Abu Bekr White Horse Mounted Patrol, Sioux City Scottish Rite, and Sioux City York Rite. He served on the Dakota City Planning and Zoning for 35 years.
Survivors include wife of 62 years, Jean; children, Dianna Spirk, Daniel (Lauri) Krause, and Julie Krogh; grandchildren, Stefanie (Joe Courtney), Shane (Marta), Jordan Spirk, Dale Krause, Rachel (Tyler) Mohr, Christian and Christopher Krogh; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Benjamin, and Gloria Spirk, Noah Krause, and Adeline Mohr; a sister, Joan Larson; sister-in-law, Rosemary Gould; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Lura Krause.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to the Abu Bekr Shrine Transportation Fund, or to the United Methodist Church in Dakota City in Ronald’s name.