Ronald R. Millage Sr.
Sioux City
Ronald Ray Millage Sr., 81, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Rupp, celebrant. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests attendees to wear a mask to the visitation and service. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ronald was born on Aug. 17, 1939, in Sioux City, the son of Elmer and Mable (Yount) Millage. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Leeds High School in 1957.
Ronald married Marilyn Mercure, in Sioux City, on June 18, 1960. To this union, five children were born. Marilyn passed away just 11 days after Ronald's death.
Ronald worked at a meat packing plant in Sioux City. He then attended and graduated from the University of South Dakota. After graduation, he worked with special needs people for the state of Nebraska. He followed his passion of working out and lifting by opening a gym called “The Rendering Plant” in Sioux City. Ronald then worked for Mercy Medical Center as a security officer until his retirement.
Ronald loved living in Sioux City and the Leeds neighborhood. He was passionate about his collection of Sioux City and Leeds memorabilia, which is currently on exhibit at the Sioux City Museum, dedicated to him and Marilyn. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed lifting weights in his younger years, a passion that followed him throughout life. He also enjoyed taking walks along the riverfront, collecting stamps, spending time in his yard, attending auctions, and meeting the boys for coffee at Hy-Vee.
Those left to honor his memory are his children, Colleen (Wade) Dawson of Portage, Mich., Maureen (Dan) Cownie of Waukee, Iowa, Ron Jr. (Celeste) Millage of Sioux City, James (Carol) Millage of Russell, Iowa, and Michael Millage of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Danielle) Pojar, Drew (Lauren) Pojar, Madison (Milton) Buford, Melissa (Jared) DeBoer, Nick (Kylie) Cownie, Erin Millage, Maisy Millage, and Stone Brooks; great-grandchildren, Avery, Kyla, Kendra, Alexis, Caleb, Isleigh, Parker, Wyatt, Eliana, Sophia, and Jack; sister, Marge Robeson of Wichita, Kan.; sisters and brothers-in-law; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Louis; and sister, Lila Jager.
