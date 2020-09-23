Ronald R. Millage Sr.

Ronald loved living in Sioux City and the Leeds neighborhood. He was passionate about his collection of Sioux City and Leeds memorabilia, which is currently on exhibit at the Sioux City Museum, dedicated to him and Marilyn. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed lifting weights in his younger years, a passion that followed him throughout life. He also enjoyed taking walks along the riverfront, collecting stamps, spending time in his yard, attending auctions, and meeting the boys for coffee at Hy-Vee.