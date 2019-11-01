South Sioux City
Ronald "Roger" Zinn, 87, of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Ronald was born the son of Bernard and Madeline (Gillen) Zinn on June 12, 1932, in Martinsburg, Neb. He graduated from Ponca High School. Ronald married Joanne Rys on Aug. 9, 1952 in Elk Point, S.D. He worked for Swift and Co. for over 30 years.
Roger enjoyed watching college sports and was an avid Hawkeye and Husker fan. He also enjoyed gambling, cooking, and spending time with his family.
Roger is survived by his daughters, Sheryll (Stuart) Moore and Sandy (Bill) Burke, both of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Angie (Reggie) Torno, Tessa Zinn, Billy (Nikki) Zinn, Jacob (Kaylyn) Moore, and Drew (Danielle) Moore; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joanne; sons, James and Ronald M.; brother, Dale; and sister, Donna.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regency Square Assisted Living or Hospice of Siouxland.