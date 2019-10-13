South Sioux City
Ronald S. "Ron" Stephan, 78, of South Sioux City, took his last earthly cruise on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, with his proud, loving family watching his route.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, with Pastor Fred Sundt officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a Remembrance service beginning at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Family suggests casual attire be worn, and Hot Rods Welcome. Online condolences can be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ron was born on March 22, 1941, in Hubbard, Ne., to Samuel S. and Faye V. (Newman) Stephan. He received his education in South Sioux City Public Schools. Ron married Kathleen “Kay” Franks on Nov. 27, 1959, in South Sioux City. He made a career in working at Sturdevant’s Auto Supply, Sioux Plating, Lahann Body Shop, and Stephan Welding. Ron loved his cars, building Hot Rods, watching stock car races with his brother, nephew, and grandson, and cleaning lawn mowers. He was on the Western Iowa Tech Automotive Advisory Board, and a member of the United Methodist Church.
Ron is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kay of South Sioux City; daughters, Tracia Blom of South Sioux City, Terri Lahn and her husband, Eugene of South Sioux City, and Tammi Gorski and her husband, Scott of Sioux City; son, Todd Stephan and his wife, Wendy of Fort Dodge, Iowa; 10 wonderful grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph (Cleo) Stephan of South Sioux City; sisters-in-law, Kay Harder of Ponca, Neb., Barb Stephan of South Sioux City, and Susan (LeRoy) Kotula of Georgia; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ramona Stephan Rohde; brother, Richard Stephan; and mother-in-law, Pearl Poole Franks.
Pallbearers for the service will be Ron’s grandsons, Josh Blom, Zachary Bata, Seth Blom, Drew Lahn, Brenndan Gorski, and Caden Stephan, while his granddaughters, Asia Lahn, Aspen (Stephan) Cloninger, Jordan (Gorski, and Baylie (Stephan) Peck, will be Honorary Pallbearers.
Ron’s family wishes to offer a special “Thank You” to Nurse Jean French, and the wonderful, caring Hospice of Siouxland team.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial be offered to Hospice of Siouxland, or to the family for a memorial to be designated at a later date.