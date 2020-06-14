Ronald S. King

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ronald S. 'Ron' King

Sioux City

Ronald S. “Ron” King, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, peacefully at a local hospital.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Ronald King was born on May 27, 1954. He was a graduate of East High School and worked for Ag Processing Inc (AGP) until his retirement. He served AGP for over 40 years.

He entered eternal rest on June 9, 2020 peacefully.

Ron entered into holy matrimony on Sept. 9, 1976, to Louise Rodriguez and had three children, Cathy, Christopher, and Timothy. He was deeply loved by all of them.

Ron also had seven grandchildren, Nicolas, Paige, Morgan, Brenden, Katie, Connor and Breckin, who will all miss him very much. His grandkids loved him to the ends of the earth and he was a best friend to them all.

No matter what anyone needed he was there for them. Ron was a great provider who would do whatever necessary to take care of his family.

Ron was a character to say the least. Everyone who knew him has a great memory of Ron from his sense of humor to his giving nature.

