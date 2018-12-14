Rock Valley, Iowa
Ronald W. Jager, 73, of Rock Valley, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rock Valley, with the Rev. Kandi Anderson officiating. Graveside services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Grace Hill Cemetery, Hawarden, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margie; three siblings, Mary Marienau of Hawarden, Jim (Verna) Jager of Hazel Green, Ala., and Ruth (Harlan) Benda of Hawarden; siblings-in-law, Martha (Howard) Beer, Jim (Zoe) Breugem, Gertrude (Eldred) Scott, Millie (Ron) Sorlye, John Breugem, and Glenda Jager; and many nieces and nephews.