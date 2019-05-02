Waterbury, Neb.
Ronald Wayne Mathiesen, 74, of Greenwood, Neb., formerly of Waterbury and Omaha, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 26, 2019, at his home in Greenwood. He had just returned home after being hospitalized in Lincoln, Neb. for respiratory illness, and was very happy to be home once again.
Services in his honor will be 11 a.m. Monday at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Ponca Neb., presided by his cousin, the Rev. Andy Sohm. Burial will be in South Creek Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life (Irish Wake) will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Cunningham’s Pub and Grill in Omaha. This will be an opportunity for relatives, friends and acquaintances to share stories and offer tributes to a remarkable man who will be missed by many. All are welcome to attend both gatherings. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca.
Ron was born on Feb. 2, 1945, in Sioux City, the first born son of Robert Wayne and Mary Frances (Delaney) Mathiesen. His early childhood to his teenage years were spent managing the town of Waterbury, where he was well-known and liked. He attended Waterbury School, and moved with his family to Omaha in 1959. There, he attended Holy Name School, as well as Omaha Technical High School. He was a successful car salesman for a time, however, his favorite job was working for BNSF railroad as a conductor.
Ron also served as Union Steward for the United Transportation Union. He was a member of the Northeast Trail Riders and participated in the River City Roundup Ride, where he earned the nickname "Cheyenne."
Ron loved people. He loved story telling, good food, and great company. He loved his home, and he loved horses. He had many notable adventures in his life, which gave him the basis for his best stories.
Survivors include his father, Robert Mathiesen of Omaha; brother, William E. Mathiesen of Omaha; sisters, Ruth (Dennis J.) Duffy of Omaha, and Mary Meyer Torres (Nick) of San Diego Calif.; cousins, Jeannie (Ken) Hortness of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; as well as nephews, nieces, many friends, and extended family members. During his lifetime, he touched many lives with his booming voice and strong spirit.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Frances Delaney Mathiesen.