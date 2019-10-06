Sioux City
Ronald W. “Ron” Coon, 86, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Ronald Wayne "Ron" Coon, the son of Wayne and Harriette (Taylor) Coon, was born June 21, 1933, in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Ron went on to attend Creighton University in Omaha.
On June 2, 1957, Ron was united in marriage to Barbara "Jean" Leaf at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Sioux City. He held various positions at North American Manufacturing for many years. Ron then went to work at I.B.P., retiring in 2004. Jean died May 2, 2006.
Ron was a member of St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church and was also a Mason. He enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, and even took them to competitions. Early in life, Ron played the trumpet in the band, "We Three," which he continued to do for many years.
Ron is survived by two daughters, Barb (Steve) Treinen of Queen Creek, Ariz., and Sam Merchant of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Donnie) Seitzinger, Stephanie (Donny) Heffelfinger and Jamie (Shawn) Benard, all of Queen Creek, Lindsay Murphy of Sioux City, and Ronnie (Marissa) Merchant of Dakota Dunes; nine great-grandchildren; four siblings, Jan (Charlotte) Coon of Sioux City, Janet (David) Adam of Mesa, Ariz., Mike (Linda) Coon of Porter, Texas, and Diane (Cliff) Rehwoldt of Gresham, Ore.; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a son-in-law, Tim Merchant.
