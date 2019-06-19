Sioux City
Roni J. Perry-Gotto, 47, of Sioux City, entered into rest on Monday, June 10, 2019.
A celebration of life will be 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park, Shelter 2.
Roni J. was born on Sept. 6, 1971, to Butch Perry and Alicyn (Clausen) (Perry) Pallos, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Roni graduated from Sioux City West High School and attended beauty school. She worked the past six years at Siouxland Taxi.
Survivors include her brother, Jason (Elise) Pallos; an aunt, Mary Johnson; an uncle, Tim (Judy) Clausen; many other relatives and friends; and special friend of 33 years, Kathy Birdsell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepdad, George Pallos; a son, Jorden Douglas Gries; and grandparents.