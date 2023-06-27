Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, at the Woodbine Community School. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Fouts Funeral home in Woodbine. www.foutsfuneralhome.com .

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Glenda Meeker; children, Brenda (Paul) Zahner of Sergeant Bluff, and son, Rick (Leigh) Meeker of Woodbine; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Barbara Meeker of Council Bluffs, and Donna Zywiec of Schuyler, Neb.; and many other relatives and friends.