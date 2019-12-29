Marcus, Iowa

Rory A. Means, 62, of Marcus, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus, Iowa. The Rev. Bill McCarthy will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow in Holy Name Catholic Cemetery at Marcus. Visitation will begin 4 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. The Earnest–Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus is assisting Rory’s family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Rory Alan Means was born on April 1, 1957, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Harold "Pete" and JoAnn (Shefstad) Means. He was raised on a farm near Marcus, and received his education from Holy Name Catholic School and Marcus High School.

