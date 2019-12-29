Marcus, Iowa
Rory A. Means, 62, of Marcus, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus, Iowa. The Rev. Bill McCarthy will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow in Holy Name Catholic Cemetery at Marcus. Visitation will begin 4 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. The Earnest–Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus is assisting Rory’s family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Rory Alan Means was born on April 1, 1957, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Harold "Pete" and JoAnn (Shefstad) Means. He was raised on a farm near Marcus, and received his education from Holy Name Catholic School and Marcus High School.
After high school, Rory worked for Rich Ruden Construction. He later started his own construction business which he operated until his nine-year battle with cancer forced his retirement earlier this year. He took great pride in his work and always wanted to please his customers. He was honest, generous and always willing to lend a hand to help others. Along with construction, he was called upon to move a number of buildings and did some snow removal on the side. Rory also owned the Uptown Bar and Grill in Marcus for three and one-half years.
Rory was married to Kim Hansen, and they became parents to a son, Zachery. In later years, Rory was grateful to have shared companionship with Rita (Rhodes) Sand, a true and faithful partner, who gave him encouragement, inspiration and strength during his courageous fight with cancer.
Rory was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and antique shopping. He loved his dogs. He and Rita took trips to Phoenix and Sturgis. Rory and his son, Zach made the trip to Sturgis this summer, and he always enjoyed the time he spent with Zach.
Grateful to have shared his life is his beloved friend, Rita Sand of Marcus; son, Zachary A. Means of Marcus; his mother, JoAnn Means of Marcus; four brothers, Jason Means of Billings, Mont., Ray and Brenda Means of Marcus, Wayne and Paula Means of Granville, Iowa, and David Means of Jackson, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold “Pete” Means on Feb. 6, 2019.