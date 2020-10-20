Rory R. Booth

Marcus, Iowa

Rory Ray Booth, 48, of Marcus, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. today at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. The Rev. Travis Stevick will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.

Rory Ray Booth was born on Oct. 31, 1972, in Le Mars, Iowa, the firstborn child of the late Gary and Sheila Booth. He graduated from Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn High School and attended several colleges, most recently Briar Cliff University.

On Sept. 24, 2005, Rory and Amber Hanson were united in marriage at Holy Name Catholic Church. They made their home in Marcus and he enjoyed his career at BLT, Inc. in Le Mars.

Rory and Amber's most joyous moment came in 2013 with the birth of their son, Connor. Rory and Connor always said they were each other's best friend.