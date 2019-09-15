formerly Sioux City
Rosa Izbicki, 94, formerly of Sioux City, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Naples, Fla.
A celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Congregation Beth Shalom. Burial will follow in Independent Farane Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Rosa is survived by her four children, Hyaman Izbicki and his wife, Tina, Golda Trantham and her husband, Carroll, Lina Mc Millin and her husband, Ray, and Jack Izbicki and his wife, Mary; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Abraham.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom.
