Rosalie (Nipp) Rasmussen

Homer, Neb., formerly Merrill, Iowa
Rosalie L. (Nipp) Rasmussen, 75, of Homer, formerly of Merrill, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church, 1753 G Avenue (Hwys 35 and 110), in Dakota City. The Rev. Gary Harris will officiate. Rosie’s family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service and again immediately following the service at a luncheon reception at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Rosalie Leona Brodersen was born in Sioux City, on Nov. 10, 1943, to Oscar J. and Mildred (Howard) Brodersen. She graduated from Homer High School in 1961.
On May 21, 1966, Rosie and Tom Nipp were united in marriage in Merrill, where they farmed for more than 40 years and raised their daughters, Kristi and Kelli. Rosie worked at Le Mars Mutual Insurance Company and sold tickets for sporting and music events at Le Mars Community Schools. She served as a cook for congregate meals in Merrill, where she was a dear friend to the senior citizens in Merrill and made extra meals for many to make sure they were cared for during the holidays. Rosie volunteered for Merrill Ambulance, the Merrill PTA, Le Mars Music Boosters and as a 4-H leader. She also worked for St. Luke's Regional Medical Center for 20 years, most recently in the My Nurse Call Center.
On Aug. 18, 2012, Rosie and Kent Rasmussen were united in marriage and lived in Homer, where they built a home, and planted a vineyard. They enjoyed being in the community where they attended high school and were sweethearts in the 1960s.
Rosie loved spending time with her grandchildren and they adored baking and playing outside with their grandma growing up. She loved to knit, crochet, mow and keep beautiful gardens and flower beds. Rosie was a beloved wife, mom, sister, aunt and friend and would go out of her way to help whenever needed.
Rosie will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Kent Rasmussen of Homer; her two daughters, Kristi Knous and her husband, Lauren of Urbandale, Iowa, and Kelli Bloom and her husband, Aaron of Becker, Minn.; four grandchildren, Abbey and Jonah Knous and Alison and Emily Bloom; a great-grandson, Aiden Knous Ngugi; her sisters, Bev Byroad, Norma Lash, Noreen (Gregg) Bohl, and Jan (Norm) Wrase; and she was beloved Aunt Rosie to numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Nipp; and her parents, Oscar and Mildred Brodersen.