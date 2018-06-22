Pierce, Neb.
Rosalind J. Backus, 78, of Pierce, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at a Norfolk, Neb., hospital.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Stonacek Memorial Chapel, 403 W. Main St. in Pierce, with Jesse Baker officiating. Private burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be prior to services on Friday. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.
Survivors include her spouse, Thomas M. Backus of Pierce; sons, Tom (Teri) Backus of Olathe, Kan., Carroll "Greg" (Wanda) Backus of Pierce, and Kevin (Kathi) Backus of Sioux City; daughters, Cynthia Backus of Pierce, and Teresa (John) Jacobson of New Orleans, La.; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley (William) Baum of Raymore, Mo., and Madeleine Black of Clarendon, Texas.