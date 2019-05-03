Newcastle, Neb.
Rose E. "Betty" Kneifl, 94, of Newcastle, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Sunrise Health Center.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Newcastle. The Rev. Andrew Sohm and Rev. Rodney Kneifl will con-celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. today, with a rosary and wake service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Betty was born on Jan. 29, 1925, in Newcastle, the daughter of Henry and Caroline (Richards) Day. Betty graduated from Newcastle High School and then attended Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, Neb. She taught country school in the Newcastle area for six years.
On Nov. 22, 1949, Betty married Francis "Pat" Kneifl in Newcastle. Pat passed away on Oct. 4, 2001 in Sioux City. Betty and Pat farmed in the Newcastle area all of their lives.
Betty was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and was a member of the Sacred Heart Sodality. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved when Betty would read, play games and bake cookies for them.
Survivors include her four sons, Leland Kneifl of Newcastle, David Kneifl of Yankton, S.D., Alan Kneifl and his wife, Carol of Newcastle, and Kevin Kneifl and his wife, Marge of Lincoln, Neb.; her daughter, Karen Kucera and her husband, Mike of Lincoln; a former daughter-in-law, Anita Kneifl; her sister, Gertrude Wiepen and her husband, Alphonse of Coleridge, Neb.; a brother-in-law, Jerome Boeckman of Wynot, Neb.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pat; three sisters, infant sister Catherine Ann Day, Marjorie Pinkleman (Leonard) and Zeta Boeckman; and two brothers, Francis and Gerald Day.