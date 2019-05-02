{{featured_button_text}}

Newcastle, Neb.

94, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Service: May 4 at 11 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, Newcastle. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: May 3 at 6 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City.

Celebrate
the life of: Rose E. 'Betty' Kneifl
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments