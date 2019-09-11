Sioux City
Rose Marie Barnes, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in her home.
Private family services will be held. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Rose Marie Seibold was born on April 5, 1942, in Mapleton, Iowa, to George and Myrna (Kinny) Seibold. On June 2, 1962, she married Ronald Barnes in Elk Point, S.D. The two moved to Sioux City in 1969, where they remained throughout their lives.
Rose worked around Siouxland in her younger years, then became a full-time homemaker, raising her children and looking after the homestead. She was a firm believer in Jesus Christ her Savior, and praised his greatness throughout her entire life.
In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing with her husband, Ron, joining her son, Jim, at the casino, and catching episodes of Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right daily. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her children, Joe (Paula) Barnes, Michelle Barnes, and Jim Barnes, all of Sioux City; brothers, Ron and Dave Seibold; grandchildren, Misty Rose Lieber, Travis Barnes, Katie Utesch, and Scott Trotter; great-grandchildren, Halleigh Rose, Trace, Kailynn, Karly, Kenzlee, Kendall, Bella, Carter, and Khloe; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents; sisters, Barbara, Jean, and Sharon; brothers, Arden, Robert, and Don; and her mother-in-law, Viola Barnes.
