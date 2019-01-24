Omaha, formerly South Sioux City
Rose Marie (Kayl) Funkhouser, 79, of Omaha, formerly of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
Memorial services will be 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1405 First Ave., in South Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Kremer Funeral Home in Omaha. Condolences may be sent online to www.kremerfuneralhome.com.
Rose retired from Union Casualty after 13 years and worked for Commercial Federal Bank for 12 years. She was involved with many sports including softball and bowling, winning many ribbons and trophies.
She is survived by children, Master Gunnery Sgt. Donald (Bella) Funkhouser, USMC Ret., Sheila (Jim) Foster, Sheryl (Robert) Hazuka, Cynthia Johnson, Jena (Troy) Dingess, and Trisha Hunter; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; uncle, Kenneth (Lois) Kady; and many other family members and friends.
Rose was preceded in death by husband, Larry Funkhouser; parents, Wayne Ross, the best darn stepfather ever, Floyde Kayl, and Dorothy Ross.