Rose Marie Johnson

Sioux City, Iowa

Rose Marie Johnson, 88 of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at a local nursing facility, comforted by family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, Neb., with Reverend Michael Awe officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Rose was born on March 16, 1935 in Wakefield, to Frederick and Rosa (Dellin) Roeber. Rose married Donald Johnson on March 16, 1952, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne, Neb. The couple made their home in South Sioux City and Sioux City, over the years. She was the Assistant Activities Director at Matney Nursing Home for years and in her later years, she worked at Valentino's.

Rose was a proud member of Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. She enjoyed spending time with her large family, stock car races, watching Westerns, doing crossword puzzles, and being on her iPad.

Memorials may be offered in Rose's name to the Humane Society or Hope Lutheran Church.

Rose is survived by four sons: Dallas (Linda) Johnson of Sioux City, Darrin (Suzanne) Johnson of Sioux City, Kevin (Tracy) Johnson of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kent Johnson of Elkton, S.D.; daughter, Jan (Douglas) Persinger of Springfield, Ill.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and special friend and roommate, Diana (James) Jepsen and family.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Douglas Johnson; great-grandson, Joshua VanDorn, Jr.; and siblings: Bernita, Milford, Lloyd, and Delbert.