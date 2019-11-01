Rose Marie Persinger

Hornick, Iowa
Rose Marie Antionette Persinger, 94, of Hornick, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ticonic United Methodist Church in Ticonic, with the Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester and Hospice Chaplain Dale Wolf officiating. Burial will be in Grant Township Cemetery, rural Ticonic. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Rose Marie Antionette Persinger was born Sept. 3, 1925, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of George and Lenora (Gardipe) LaBrune. She grew up in Sioux City and attended East High School. Rose Marie worked at the Kresge Drug Store in Sioux City, and at her sister’s restaurant in Wahoo, Neb., for several years.
Rose Marie and Rex Persinger were united in marriage on April 24, 1946, at the Persinger family farm where the couple now live. They spent many years together on the farm working side by side and raising their children.
Rose Marie enjoyed raising and tending to all her flowers on the farm and playing cards. She was a member of Ticonic United Methodist Church, Ladies Aid, and the Whiting American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her loving husband of 73 years, Rex Persinger of Hornick; two sons, Rex C. Jr. (Sara) Persinger and Mark L. Persinger, all of Hornick, Iowa; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, cousins; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lenora; many brothers and sisters; and two daughters-in-law, Brenda Persinger and Kathleen Persinger.