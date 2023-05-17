Rose Ruth Inman

Sioux City

Rose Ruth Inman, 97, of Sioux City passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Rose Ruth (Ravenscraft) Inman grew up in Hannibal, Mo., during the heart of the Great Depression, with her parents and three siblings, Genevieve, Lee and Dorothy. Her father worked in a shoe factory, and money was scarce. She remembered once seeing President Franklin Roosevelt, in a motorcade, driving through her town. Rose graduated from high school in 1943, during World War II. She first worked as a switchboard operator in Hannibal, and then later in Quincy, Ill., and St. Louis, Mo. She also worked as a secretary and as a sales associate in a furniture store, during her 20s. Additionally, she served as President of the Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority for Business and Professional Women during this time.

Eventually, Rose married the man of her dreams, Joseph Robert "Bob" Inman on Aug. 22, 1959, in St. Louis. Bob had three daughters, Dru, Donna and Trudy from a previous marriage, all of whom became daughters to Rose in the truest sense of the word. Additionally Rose and Bob soon had a daughter and a son, Patti and Mike, and the family moved first to Denver, Colo., where Bob was an executive at the Gates Tire & Rubber Company, and then to Sioux City, where the couple worked together as owners and managers of Bixby Tire Company. Rose was the sole bookkeeper and retired as President of this business. Her beloved husband left this world in 1999.

Rose was an avid tennis player, along with her family. Remarkably, she actively played the sport until she was 90 years old. Additionally, in 1983, at the age of 58, she decided to learn porcelain painting. As time went on, she entered craft shows and attended conventions in the field. Her works were honored in both the China Decorator and Porcelain Artist magazines. Some of her artwork was exhibited in the Sioux City Art Center. A notable honor was being selected in 2017 to appear in ArtSplash, as one of only four Sioux City artists that year. Last year, at age 96, was her best sales year yet!

Rose lived life with gratitude and grace and had an adventurous side as well. She traveled widely, well into her late 90s. She was adored by her friends and family and celebrated as a woman who squeezed all the juice out of life, every day.

Rose considered her family, including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, to be the greatest joy of her life. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her son, Michael Inman; daughters Drucilla Scholl, Donna Kaplan, and Patti Ghubril; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and the beloved families of her siblings.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Robert Inman on July 26, 1999; siblings Lee Ravenscraft, Genevieve Thompson, and Dorothy Ramsdell; and daughter, Trudy Inman Davidson Kennedy.