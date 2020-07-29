Rosejean V. Smith
Sioux City
Rosejean Verene Smith, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Rosejean, the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Rodenkirch) Krueger, was born June 14, 1941, in La Crosse, Wis. Rosejean grew up in La Crosse and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1959. After graduating, she moved to Sioux City and started working as a window dresser and at the luncheon counter at Kresge's Department Store.
On June 29, 1963, Rosejean was united in marriage to James "Jimmy" T. Johns in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with two children. Jimmy passed away on July 6, 1968. After Jimmy's death, Rosejean continued being a busy homemaker raising their two children.
On June 6, 1970, she was united in marriage to Clayton Smith in Sioux City, and one son was born to this union. Rosejean and Clayton later divorced.
In the early 80s, Rosejean worked at Goodwill and then worked as a quality control inspector at Aalfs Manufacturing for 10 years.
Rosejean was a very artistic person. She had a ceramics shop in her basement and taught ceramics and did many oil paintings. Over the years, she was a very good counselor to many friends and family. She was a member of the Tristate Ceramics Association and Sioux City Art Center, and was active at the Senior Center.
Rosejean is survived by three children, Michael L. Johns, Mary Jo A. Johns (Patrick Dirks) and Mitchell P. Smith, all of Sioux City; daughter-in-law, Lauri Johns of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Dustin Leland (Maria Newburn) of Sioux City, Hallie Johns of Sioux City and Makenzie Smith of the Des Moines, Iowa, area; and 10 stepchildren and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy; one grandchild, Danni; and three siblings, Joe Krueger, Raymond "Bud" Krueger, and Ann Rimmert.
