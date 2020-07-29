× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rosejean V. Smith

Sioux City

Rosejean Verene Smith, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rosejean, the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Rodenkirch) Krueger, was born June 14, 1941, in La Crosse, Wis. Rosejean grew up in La Crosse and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1959. After graduating, she moved to Sioux City and started working as a window dresser and at the luncheon counter at Kresge's Department Store.

On June 29, 1963, Rosejean was united in marriage to James "Jimmy" T. Johns in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with two children. Jimmy passed away on July 6, 1968. After Jimmy's death, Rosejean continued being a busy homemaker raising their two children.

On June 6, 1970, she was united in marriage to Clayton Smith in Sioux City, and one son was born to this union. Rosejean and Clayton later divorced.