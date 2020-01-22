Rosella Behrens Dage

Sioux City

Rosella Mae "Rosie" Behrens Dage, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at a local care facility.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City. The Rev. Kenny Hsu will officiate. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery, Rock Branch, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

She was born on June 2, 1927, in Anthon, Iowa, rural Woodbury County, to Fred M. Schumann and Dorothy M. (Eichhorn) Schumann. She was raised in the Anthon vicinity and attended rural school. Due to her mother becoming seriously ill, she was forced to quit school after the eighth grade to take care of the family. During that time, she performed many duties as well as taking care of her brother and sister while her mother regained her health.

