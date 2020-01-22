Sioux City
Rosella "Rosie" Zentz, 81, of Sioux City, entered peacefully into God's rest on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital, after sustaining a fall at home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Rosie was born on Nov. 23, 1938, to Charles and Marcella (Rowe) Michael. She attended Catholic schools in Sioux City and returned to finish her general education diploma as a young mom in night school at Central High School.
In the summer of 1959, she married William Donald Walker. William was an airman in the USAF and they resided in Sioux City at the airbase. Rosie and the children accompanied him to Japan, Mississippi, Omaha, and Edwards AFB in California. They divorced in 1974.
As a single mom, Rosie worked at Zenith Corp until they closed in 1978. As a part of the closure settlement, she began nursing school at Western Iowa Tech Community College, where she received her LPN. She continued her education and graduated with her RN at St. Joseph School of Nursing. She was very proud to be a nurse. She worked at both Marian Health Center and St. Luke's Hospitals in oncology, coronary care, post critical and the PACU. Her companion David Bakker was by her side loving and supporting her during this part of her life until his death. Rosie dedicated her life to taking care of people.
She married Ken Zentz on Sept. 1, 1995 -- eight months shy of 25 years. They made their home in Sioux City. They liked taking trips to visit old friends and places of interest whenever possible. They enjoyed attending family outings and sporting events.
Rosie enjoyed her flower garden in the summer and her many Schnauzer dogs over the years. She was a wonderful cook and Ken will especially miss that. Many will miss her delicious cheesecakes. Her passion was studying the Bible in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). Rosie became a Christian in the 1970s in a little church in Mississippi. Her faith and love of her Savior Jesus really grew in BSF. She loved telling the story of the day she crawled to the church one icy winter morning for BSF. When she retired she enjoyed babysitting the two youngest grandchildren, Rachel and Elizabeth. She received much joy being able to take Rachel to the BSF children's program. In retirement, she loved doing sample demonstrations, serving school lunches and selling Avon.
Rosie was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church. She served in her church for many years in the Stephen ministry/care core, prison ministry and nursing home visitation.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ken; daughter, Bonnie (Mike) Muecke; son, William Patrick (Penny) Walker; daughter, Shelly (Scott) Barto; grandchildren, Nathan (Stephanie), Alissa, William Kyle (Alana), Ryan (Brandy), Katie (Sage), Chad (Cassidy), Rachel and Elizabeth; 13 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother and sister-in-law, Gregory (Kathy) Michael.
Memorials can be directed to the Morningside Lutheran Food Bank, the Humane Society, Gideons International, or Bible Study Fellowship International (mybsf.org under the giving tab). She loved purchasing the lovely apples the Humane Society offers this time of year and giving them to her children.
It was her dying hope that all whom she loved and knew would receive Jesus as their Savior. She never forgot how much Jesus had forgiven her of and in return she loved him well until her last breath. And she never wanted anyone to go physically hungry either.
She was surrounded at her bedside by her family and after a final roll call of each family member, she flew into the arms of Jesus.
For when David had served God's purpose in his own generation, he fell asleep as did Rosie.