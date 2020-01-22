Rosella 'Rosie' Zentz

Rosie enjoyed her flower garden in the summer and her many Schnauzer dogs over the years. She was a wonderful cook and Ken will especially miss that. Many will miss her delicious cheesecakes. Her passion was studying the Bible in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). Rosie became a Christian in the 1970s in a little church in Mississippi. Her faith and love of her Savior Jesus really grew in BSF. She loved telling the story of the day she crawled to the church one icy winter morning for BSF. When she retired she enjoyed babysitting the two youngest grandchildren, Rachel and Elizabeth. She received much joy being able to take Rachel to the BSF children's program. In retirement, she loved doing sample demonstrations, serving school lunches and selling Avon.