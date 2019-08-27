Merrill, Iowa
Georgia "Rosemary" Barkley, 84, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. The Rev. David Hemann will officiate. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Rosemary was born on June 27, 1935, in Sioux City, the daughter of Joseph and Alma (Noonan) Mahaney. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan High School in 1953. Rosemary attended a college in Marshalltown, Iowa, for nurse's training.
In 1957, Rosemary married George R. Barkley in Bakersfield, Calif. Rosemary was a surgical scrub nurse for an orthopedic group and an opthalmic group in Sioux City. She worked at St Joseph, St Vincent's and Marian Health Center in Sioux City.
Rosemary was a longtime member of St. Michael Church. After retirement, she enjoyed collecting dolls and antiques. She had stores called "The Doll House" in Leeds and "Heartland Treasures" in Merrill. Rosemary also enjoyed cooking, auctions, playing cards, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, George Barkley of Merrill; her children, Theresa Junck (Rick), Patty Hansen (Rick), and Dennis Barkley (Jo), all of Hinton Iowa; her brothers, James Mahaney of Tucson Ariz., Thomas Mahaney (Judy) of Sioux City, and Dennis Mahaney (Dee) of SaddleBrooke, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Sara Renken (Ryan), Lisa and Allison Junck, Keri Noel (Brad), Kayla Ruhland (Joe), Clara Barkley (fiance, Mike Burns) Heath, Jeffrey (fiancee, Mikayla George); and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Joseph; and her sister, Patricia Jordan.