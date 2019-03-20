Sioux City
Rosemary Bishop, 72, of Sioux City, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home in Sioux City.
A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Club, 1001 Tri View Ave., Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home of South Sioux City.
Rosemary was born May 6, 1947, in Denver, Colo. She was raised in Ponca, Neb., and graduated from Ponca High School. Rosemary continued her education at Briar Cliff University.
She was a customer service representative in several jobs throughout her life. Rosemary loved to work in her flower beds and gardens. She also loved animals and could never turn away a stray.
Survivors include her daughter, Juliee Bishop of Sioux City; ex-husband, Kenneth Bishop; her grand pets, Henry and You You; a niece, Pam Carey of Sioux City; and a nephew, Bill Carey of South Sioux City.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Nancy Carey.