Rosemary Louise Specht, 67, of Cleghorn, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness.
Visitation with social distancing will begin 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus, Iowa. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Rosemary Louise Gravenish was born on Oct. 2, 1952, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Cletus and Thelma (Bork) Gravenish. She was raised in Marcus, Iowa, and graduated from Marcus High School in 1971. Following high school, Rosemary took a position at Aalfs Manufacturing in Le Mars, Iowa.
On Aug. 19, 1972, Rosemary and Gary Bork were married, and they made their home in Marcus. She later worked at K-Products in Orange City and Marcus.
On Aug. 15, 1997, Rosemary and Steven Specht were united in marriage on the Specht family farm. Rosie worked briefly at the Heartland Care Center in Marcus prior to taking a job as a cook at the Cleghorn Middle School. She cooked there for several years and retired when they closed the school.
Rosie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Marcus. Her life revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing, reading and taking road trips. She had a green thumb and enjoyed life on the farm and walking the dogs.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Steve Specht of Cleghorn; her mother, Thelma Gravenish of Marcus; her children, Kristin (Bob) Hudelson of Elk Point, S.D., Jen Rohwer of Primghar, Iowa, Jason (Renee) Bork of Sheldon, Iowa, Bob (Chelsea) Bork of Marcus, and Eric (Sarah) Bork of Marcus; grandchildren, Jake Hudelson, Jessica Wieborg, Jordyn Pater, Jeff, Alan, Kristen and Jaci Tentinger, Zach and Alex Bork, Will and Ellie Bork; great-grandchildren, Adeline, Lucas, Jamie, Leo, Benjamin, Evelyn and Rosa; sisters, Margaret "Snooks" (Steve) Keffler of Cripple Creek, Colo., Donna (Joe) Brummitt of Olathe, Colo., Ginny Manning of Cleghorn, and Lisa (Mike) Habben of Le Mars; brothers, Mike (Judy) Gravenish of Marcus, and Larry (Linda) Gravenish of Blooming Prairie, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cletus; and a brother, Francis Gravenish.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.
