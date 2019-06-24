{{featured_button_text}}

Dakota Dunes

80, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Service: June 26 at 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial: June 27 at 10 a.m., Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars, Iowa. Visitation: June 25 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. 

Celebrate
the life of: Rosemary Sheehan
