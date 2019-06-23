Dakota Dunes
Rosemary Sheehan, 80, of Dakota Dunes, died on June 18, 2019 at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with her son, the Rev. John Sheehan, her brother, Rev. John McGuirk and Rev. Terry Roder concelebrating. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family present at 6 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Rosemary was born on June 28, 1938, in Sioux City, to Benedict V. McGuirk and Marguerite (Mannion) McGuirk. She graduated from Heelan High School. She attended Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa, and the University of Vienna as an undergraduate. She received an M.A. in English from the University of South Dakota.
On Sept. 30, 1961, she married James Sheehan at Blessed Sacrament Church in Sioux City. They lived in Le Mars from 1961 to 1968. She was a member of the Le Mars Library Board, AAUW and other organizations.
For about 25 years the family lived in Pierson, Iowa, where James Sheehan was president of the Farmers Savings Bank. She was a Girl Scout leader and CCD teacher. In 1977, she graduated from the University of South Dakota School of Law. She practiced with the firm of Crary Huff in Sioux City and Pierson for about 35 years. She was a licensed member of the Iowa and South Dakota bar. She was a past president of the Siouxland Estate Planning Council. She was twice chairman of the Iowa Commercial Law and Bankruptcy Committee when the committee shepherded passage of several articles of the Uniform Commercial Code. She was a past president of the Sioux City Symphony Association and longtime board member and a member of the original board of directors of the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation. During her retirement, she volunteered as a Court Appointed Advocate in Juvenile Court, tutored for a GED student through Western Iowa Tech Community College and was a docent at the Sioux City Art Center. She enjoyed traveling worldwide, walking with Jim, reading and researching family history.
Her family was most important to her. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Sheehan; her son, Rev. John Sheehan of Monticello, N.Y.; daughter, Julie Anne Sheehan and grandson, Miles Mannion Thorsen of East Quogue, N.Y.; a son, Robert (Sarah) Sheehan of New York City; her siblings, Macrina (Bob) Sudbeck, Rev. John McGuirk, Sister Margaret McGuirk, O.P., Joanna (Larry) Lindberg, and Paul (Mary) McGuirk; and by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sioux City Symphony, Iowa Court Appointed Advocate Association, June E Nylen Cancer Center, Hospice for Siouxland or Bishop Heelan High School for scholarships would be appreciated.