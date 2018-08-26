Sioux City
Rosina (DePrato) Johnson, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, and heaven became an even brighter place as it welcomed our dear Rosina.
Services are pending and will be arranged by Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Please check their website at www.mohrfuneralhome.com for updates and information.
Rosina was born on April 13, 1942, in Peoria, Ill., to John and Elizabeth DePrato. She lived in Sioux City her entire life and attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Heelan High School. Rosina's greatest work was that of lovingly and patiently caring for her mother, Elizabeth, for many years, being a loving mom and grandma to her daughter, April, and grandsons, Michael and Brandon, and a kind, fun-loving and playful aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Rosina was a friendly, kind and sociable soul who loved to play cards, enjoyed word find puzzles, singing greeting cards, stuffed animals, watches, eating hamburgers, french fries, hot dogs, pizza, and candy. Rosina never complained, was a fun-loving, kind and patient soul, had a good sense of humor about herself and life, loved her family, friends, and pets dearly, was wonderfully patient with and took loyal, loving care of her chronically ill and disabled mother, Elizabeth DePrato. We love and miss you, Rosina. Thank you for your steadfast love and being a living example of what a good person truly is.
She is survived by her daughter, April (Johnson) Kiewel of Le Mars, Iowa; grandsons, Michael and Brandon; sisters, Elizabeth (Midge) Schunneman of Eau Claire, Wis., and Bonnie Kounas of Lawrence, Kan.; nieces, Marcie (Schunneman) Talbot, Robin (Schunneman) Sandage and Andreanna (Andi) (Kounas) Steinhoff; nephews, Rich Schunneman and Nick Kounas; and cousins, Valma Ealey and Dale Ealey.
Rosina was preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Elizabeth DePrato; nephew, Charlie Schunneman; niece, Johnene (Schunneman) Gutzmann; cousin, Glenn Ealey; and her beloved dog, Queenie.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Hospice of Siouxland, hospice nurses, Becca and Amy, and the staff and residents at Regency Square Care Center. We so appreciate all you did for Rosina.
The family suggests donations to Hospice of Siouxland, the Alzheimer's Association, or the animal shelter of your choice.