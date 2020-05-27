× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roy A. Strehlow

Elk Point, S.D.

Roy Arthur Strehlow, 73, of Elk Point, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital, from complications from COVID-19 virus.

Service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Burial will be in Elk Point Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.

Roy was born on Aug. 8, 1946, in Lake Andes, S.D., to Herbert and Sylvia (Kokesh) Strehlow. As a child, the family moved several times. Roy graduated from West High School in Denver, Colo. in 1964.

Roy served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from September 1965 to March 1972, then served with the U.S. Navy from August 1972 to September 1974.

Roy married Denise Chicoine on Dec. 11, 1976 in Elk Point. Roy worked at Stone Container and Sam's Club before retiring.

He enjoyed scroll sawing, fishing, reading the bible, going to casinos, eating out and regaling anyone who would listen to his ever growing stories of his life and jokes.