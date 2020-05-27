Roy A. Strehlow
Elk Point, S.D.
Roy Arthur Strehlow, 73, of Elk Point, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital, from complications from COVID-19 virus.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Burial will be in Elk Point Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Roy was born on Aug. 8, 1946, in Lake Andes, S.D., to Herbert and Sylvia (Kokesh) Strehlow. As a child, the family moved several times. Roy graduated from West High School in Denver, Colo. in 1964.
Roy served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from September 1965 to March 1972, then served with the U.S. Navy from August 1972 to September 1974.
Roy married Denise Chicoine on Dec. 11, 1976 in Elk Point. Roy worked at Stone Container and Sam's Club before retiring.
He enjoyed scroll sawing, fishing, reading the bible, going to casinos, eating out and regaling anyone who would listen to his ever growing stories of his life and jokes.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; a daughter, Ginny (Jay) Steffens of Sloan, Iowa; his sons, Jason (Leslie) Strehlow of Sioux City, James (Shalyn) Strehlow of Sioux City, Bob (Julie) Strehlow of Waukee, Iowa, and Steven of Elk Point; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Kate, Sam, Brittany, Troy, Amy, Jackson, Sophie, Bodie, Caleb, Emmalyn, Eloise, Avery, Kyler, Koby, Kloey, Irelynn, Brantley, Westyn; many nieces and nephews; his sisters, Shirley Cordell of Watertown, S.D., Diane Launsby of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Yvonne Strehlow, of Sioux City; twin brother, Raymond of Corpus Christi, Texas; and brother, Kenny of Waterbury, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Strehlow; brother, Melvin Strehlow; sisters-in-law, Clarissa Burroughs, and Georgia Strehlow; and brothers-in-law, Glenn Churchill, and Lavern Cordell.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.