Sioux City

Roy Allan Nichols, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and an hour before the funeral at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Roy was born on May 16, 1958, in Sioux City to Jerry and Shirley (Brooks) Nichols. He worked at Cargill and Gelita for several years. He also roofed on the side for his entire life. Roy was united in marriage to Tracy Baker on Nov. 5, 1983 in Sioux City. Roy enjoyed golfing, playing softball, spending time with his grandchildren, and drinking beer with his family.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Tracy Nichols, Sioux City; children Jeremy Nichols, Omaha, Ashley Nichols, Sioux City, Josh Nichols, Sioux City, Jerry Nichols; grandchildren Paisley June, Rose, and Selena; six brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used for a donation to substance abuse and mental illness foundations.