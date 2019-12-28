Roy 'Butch' Hunwardsen

You have free articles remaining.
Correctionville, Iowa
78, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
To send flowers to the family of Roy Hunwardsen, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 30
Celebration of Life
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM-1:00PM
11:00AM-1:00PM
Correctionville Community Center
312 Driftwood Street
Correctionville, IA 51016
312 Driftwood Street
Correctionville, IA 51016
Guaranteed delivery before Roy's Celebration of Life begins.