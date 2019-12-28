Roy 'Butch' Hunwardsen
Roy 'Butch' Hunwardsen

Correctionville, Iowa

78, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Service information

Dec 30
Celebration of Life
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM-1:00PM
Correctionville Community Center
312 Driftwood Street
Correctionville, IA 51016
