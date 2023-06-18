Roy Edwin Harold Albeck

Holiday Island, Ark., formerly Sioux City

Roy Edwin Harold Albeck, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed from this world on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at his home in Holiday Island.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Holiday Island Community Church with Rev Jeff Timm officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2023.

Roy was born on April 23, 1938, in Sioux City to parents Ole "Alex" and Bernadena (Ebmeier) Albeck. He lived in and around Sioux City until enlisting with the U.S. Navy. His service took him to various locations in Asia and the Pacific, after which he returned home and met the love of his life, Sondra "Sandy" (Merrill) Albeck.

Roy and Sandy were married on Aug. 20, 1960. They soon established their home on South Casselman Street in Sioux City, where they fostered lifelong bonds with multiple generations of friends. Roy and Sandy then lived in Riv-R-Land Estates in South Dakota before moving to their retirement home in Holiday Island, where they once again developed deep and meaningful friendships with everyone within their proximity.

Roy had a long-time career in sales, most notably for General Foods, where he counted his co-workers as trusted colleagues and compatriots. He enjoyed flying, photography, hiking, golf, and any other activity that allowed him to be with and in service to people.

If you met Roy, even once, you were his friend. You were welcome in his home, and he always had a story for you. Roy remembered you and asked about your well-being at every opportunity.

Though he is no longer with us in this world, Roy leaves countless memories, jokes, stories, and so much joy.

Roy is survived by his wife, Sandy Albeck; children, Randall Albeck, John and wife Tricia Albeck, and Angela Albeck and husband Brent Litterer; grandchildren Abigail Albeck, Alexander Albeck, Gabrielle Albeck, Amanda Albeck, and Andrew Albeck; great-granddaughter Jamie Albeck; sister Kay Van Oort; daughter-in-law Joan Albeck Siegmund; cousin Dean and wife Marica Albeck; and brother-in-law Frank Haase.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Bernadena Albeck; sister Ann Haase; and brother-in-law Bernie Van Oort.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holiday Island Community Church, PO Box 3055, Holiday Island, AR 72631, or to the hospice care service of the donor's choice.