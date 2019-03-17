formerly Sioux City
Roy Lee Dill, 72, former long-time resident of Sioux City, died March 9, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Celebration of life service will be held 11 to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Boulevard, Sioux City.
Roy was one of nine children born in Pheba, Miss. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Sioux City, where he met and married Dorothy Keairns. After leaving the Air Force, Roy worked at Mercy Hospital in Sioux City as a respiratory therapist for 30 years.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; three daughters, Barbara Dill, Kara and husband, John Miller, and Kelsey Dill; a son, David Dill; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or American Lung Association.