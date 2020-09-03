× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roy R. Sievert

Ida Grove, Iowa

Roy R. “Pinky” Sievert, 90, of Ida Grove, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. The Rev. Neil Wehmas will officiate. Burial will be in Ida Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Roy Raymond “Pinky” Sievert was born on Nov. 23, 1929, the youngest child of John C. and Louise (Schaeffer) Sievert. Roy was baptized and confirmed in his faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove, where he was a lifetime member.

Roy served in the National Guard from 1950 to 1958 at Ida Grove Armory. He was married for a brief period of time but remained a bachelor most of his life. It was always said you could set a clock by Roy's daily routine of stops. He was true to his family and friends checking in often and looked forward to seeing family at gatherings and family meals.