Ruby E. Russell
Ponca, Neb.
Ruby E. Russell, 86, of Ponca, Neb., passed away on Sept. 3, 2020, surrounded by family, at Elms Nursing Home in Ponca.
Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, with Chaplain Mark McGlohan officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ruby was born July 28, 1934, to Harry and Rose (Behner) Foister in Sioux City, Iowa. She attended Riverside Elementary, West Junior High, and graduated from Central High School in June of 1952.
Ruby loved to dance and, with her lifelong best friend, Kay Harder, attended many dances at Shore Acres and Tomba ballrooms. In October 1950, while dancing at the Tomba Ballroom, she met John Russell and from that time on they spent as much time together as possible. Ten days after graduating from Central, Ruby and John were married at the Ponca Methodist Church and moved to a farm west of Ponca.
In February 1953, John entered the U.S. Army and Ruby moved to Manhattan, Kan., to be near him during basic training at Fort Riley. When he was sent to Washington D.C., Ruby also went, working at First National Bank in D.C. until John's discharge in February of 1955, at which time they moved back to the farm west of Ponca where their three sons, Thomas, Richard, and Douglas were born.
In 1961, the family moved to a farm near Pender, Neb., and in 1971, they moved back to the Russell family farm west of Ponca where they raised their family and farmed until retiring in 1997. In 2001 they moved into Ponca.
Ruby loved cooking, dancing, having her family home and traveling with their RV, especially to Country Music Festivals. They enjoyed 46 years of camping and RVing.
Ruby is survived by her husband, John; three sons, Thomas (Karen) of Fremont, Neb., Richard of Yankton, S.D., and Douglas (Karen) of Rapid City, S.D.; six grandchildren, Jessica (John) Sherman of Norfolk, Neb., Nikki (Jim) Prucker of Ponca, Andrea (Jeff) Crayne of Rapid City, Dustin (Stacey) Russell of Rapid City, Elizabeth Russell and John B. Russell of Fremont; five great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Dallas of Santa Maria, Calif.; sister-in-law, Illene Foister of Sioux City; a special nephew, Ron (Pat) Crone of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; lifelong best friend, Kay Harder; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Foister; sister and brother-in-law, Rose (Bob) Morgan; brother-in-law, Bill Dallas; and great-granddaughter, Abby Sherman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials may be sent to the Ponca Fire and Rescue.
