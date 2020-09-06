× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruby E. Russell

Ponca, Neb.

Ruby E. Russell, 86, of Ponca, Neb., passed away on Sept. 3, 2020, surrounded by family, at Elms Nursing Home in Ponca.

Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, with Chaplain Mark McGlohan officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ruby was born July 28, 1934, to Harry and Rose (Behner) Foister in Sioux City, Iowa. She attended Riverside Elementary, West Junior High, and graduated from Central High School in June of 1952.

Ruby loved to dance and, with her lifelong best friend, Kay Harder, attended many dances at Shore Acres and Tomba ballrooms. In October 1950, while dancing at the Tomba Ballroom, she met John Russell and from that time on they spent as much time together as possible. Ten days after graduating from Central, Ruby and John were married at the Ponca Methodist Church and moved to a farm west of Ponca.