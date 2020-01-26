Ruby Lu Allen
Ruby Lu Allen

Bluff City, Tenn., formerly Onawa, Iowa

85, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Memorial Service: Feb. 1, 11:30 a.m., First Christian Church, Onawa. Burial: later date, Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.

Service information

Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:30AM
First Christian Church
722 15th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
