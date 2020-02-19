Rudolph Hofstatter

You have free articles remaining.
Moville, Iowa
94, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Service: Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Moville. Visitation: Feb. 21, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
225 Frontage Rd
Moville, IA 51039
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:30AM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
225 Frontage Rd
Moville, IA 51039
