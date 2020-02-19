Rudolph Hofstatter
View Comments

Rudolph Hofstatter

{{featured_button_text}}

Moville, Iowa

94, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Service: Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Moville. Visitation: Feb. 21, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Rudolph Hofstatter, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
225 Frontage Rd
Moville, IA 51039
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rudolph's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:30AM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
225 Frontage Rd
Moville, IA 51039
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rudolph's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News