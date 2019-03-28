Try 3 months for $3

Smithland, Iowa

57, died Friday, March 22, 2019. Memorial service: March 29 at 7 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Sioux City. Visitation: March 29 from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Russall Lee Hogan
