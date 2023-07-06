Russell D. Ridenour

Dakota Dunes

Russell D. Ridenour, 84, of Dakota Dunes, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Garrison Cemetery in Garrison, Iowa, with a luncheon to follow. Arrangements are with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

Russell Dwight Ridenour, the son of Russell and Ruth Ridenour was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Vinton, Iowa. He graduated from high school in Garrison. He went on to attend the University of Iowa.

He married Delores Selk on Dec. 21, 1958, in Keystone, Iowa. The family moved to Sioux City in 1972, during which Russell worked for Hubbard Milling Company.

Russell enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Todd (Laurie) Ridenour of Bettendorf, Iowa, Wade (Peggy) Ridenour of Sioux City, and Nick Ridenour of Bettendorf; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dean Ridenour, Bob Ridenour, Jim Ridenour.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Delores.