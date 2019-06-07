{{featured_button_text}}

South Sioux City

57, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Service: June 10 at noon, St. Michael's Catholic Church, South Sioux City. Burial: St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation: June 10 at 11:30 a.m., at the church. Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City.

Celebrate
the life of: Russell K. Schroeder
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments