South Sioux City
Russell K. Schroeder, 57, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be noon Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Michael Keating officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery at a later date. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Russell was born on June 13, 1961, in Sioux City, the son of Roger and Margaret "Peggie" (Smith) Schroeder. He attended St. Michael's Grade School and graduated from South Sioux City High School. He worked at Metz Baking Company for many years.
Russell enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, and watching Husker football.
Survivors include his sons, Chad and Jacob Schroeder; stepdaughter, Megan (Danny) Bruneau; his mother, Peggie Schroeder; brothers, Ronald (Tammy), Richard (Miranda), and Randall (Heather) Schroeder; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Schroeder; brother, Robert Schroeder; two aunts, Susan Church and Judie Wisnieski; and two uncles, William Schroeder and Ronald Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for designations to be made at a later time.