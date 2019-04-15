{{featured_button_text}}

Kingsley, Iowa

86, died Saturday, April 13, 2019.  Service:  April 18 at 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church.  Visitation:  April 17 from 2 to 7 p.m., Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home, and April 18, from 9:30 a.m. to time of service, at the church.

the life of: Russell Manfred Kranz
